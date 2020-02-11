‘Camp Cold Brook’ Director Andy Palmer Flips The Script With Suspense Filled Thriller

Camp Cold Brook centers on Jack (Chad Michael Murray), a reality host who, along with his crew (horror favorite Danielle Harris, Candice De Visser, MIchael Eric Reid), investigate a summer camp that may be haunted. A group of young campers were drowned in a nearby creek 20 years ago, and these content producers are desperately looking for a good story to shoot (their program is on its last legs).

One of Camp Cold Brook’s strengths lies in its focus on the suspense and mystery elements of horror, so gore and excessive violence are missing from this feature.

“I love that idea of pulling the slasher out of the camp and making the camp haunted with these creepy kids running around,” said Palmer. “I like this idea of this witch that lived on the outskirts. It just had a good mythos to it. It was just a matter of working with (screenwriter) Alex Carl and crafting what we thought were really good scare moments.”

Click on the media bar to hear director Andy Palmer discuss how he wanted to visually flip the script with Camp Cold Brook:

Camp Cold Brook, executive produced by filmmaker Joe Dante, hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital on February 14.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi