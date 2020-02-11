‘Bad Boys’ Stars Ready For Their Closeups Again

With so many rumors, false starts, and false alarms, it seemed like Bad Boys For Life would never get made. Of course, the more time passed, the more people wondered whether the window had closed on the possibility of another Bad Boys sequel. However, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence decided that window hadn’t closed yet. Why? Because both stars still think that, even after a couple of decades, they still looked good enough to pull it off. (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Smith & Martin Lawrence)

Bad Boys For Life is playing now in theaters.

