Josh Dallas Thinks Spoiling ‘Manifest’ Fans Is Just Plane Wrong

MANIFEST — “Return Trip” Episode 206 — Pictured: Josh Dallas as Ben Stone — (Photo by: Will Hart/NBC)

Nobody likes spoilers, right? Wrong! It seems like every show has thousands of fans who are too impatient to wait until an air date to have their burning questions answered, especially when it comes to shows with long-arcing plots. Manifest falls cleanly into that category, as the show slowly unravels the mystery of the time-jumping jetliner. When fans don’t get the dirt they want online, sometimes they’ll seek out the actors; Josh Dallas says he gets plenty of questions from curious fans, but he has no interest whatsoever in giving them any advance intel. (Click on the media bar below to hear Josh Dallas)

Manifest airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC.

