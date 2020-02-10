F. Murray Abraham In A TV Comedy? How Did That Happen? (Rob McElhenney Tells Us)

F. Murray Abraham is what’s known as “an actor’s actor.” An Oscar winner for Amadeus, Abraham is known for excelling in his dramatic roles, including two Emmy nominations for his long-running recurring role on Homeland. So what in the world is he doing co-starring in a comedy series co-created by two It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars? The short answer is “they asked,” but Rob McElhenney fleshed out that answer with an explanation. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rob McElhenney)

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is streaming now on Apple TV+

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak