‘Birds Of Prey’ Was Everything Ewan McGregor Hoped It Would Be

It’s not exactly a secret: Hollywood stars love to play bad guys. So Ewan McGregor was thrilled when he was cast as the heavy — narcissistic crime lord Roman Sionis (a.k.a. Black Mask) — in the Suicide Squad spinoff Birds of Prey. After he was done shooting, he told us everything about the movie and the character lived up to his expectations. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ewan McGregor)

Birds of Prey is playing now in theaters.

