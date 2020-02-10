Acclaimed Clint Eastwood Drama ‘Richard Jewell’ Hits Blu-ray And DVD In March

Richard Jewell, director Clint Eastwood’s acclaimed film on the 1966 Atlanta Games bombing, hits Blu-ray, DVD and Digital on March 3 via Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The feature is based on Marie Brenner’s Vanity Fair article “American Nightmare: The Ballad of Richard Jewell.”

Paul Walter Houser plays the titular character, a security guard who discovers a bomb at the 1966 Atlanta Games. Jewell’s heroism is questioned by the FBI and the press, and he battles against the odds to clear his name. Rounding out the cast are Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Olivia Wilde and Jon Hamm. Billy Ray, who also penned the script for last year’s Terminator: Dark Fate, is the screenwriter.

Extras on the Blu-ray include the featurettes “The Making of Richard Jewell” and The Real Story of Richard Jewell.” The DVD version comes with “The Real Story of Richard Jewell.”

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi