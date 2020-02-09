‘Birds of Prey’ Fails To Take Flight With $33 Million Box Office Debut

Birds of Prey had a disappointing box office debut with just $33.3 million and worldwide it has earned just $84.5 million. That said, the film received solid reviews from the critics, and maybe the picture will be strengthened by the good word of mouth in the coming weeks. Bad Boys for Life was second with $12 million. Here’s the top 10:

Birds of Prey – Margot Robbie’s latest fails to take flight with $33.2 million. Bad Boys for Life – Hit film collects $12 million and has amassed $166 million domestically. 1917 – Oscar frontrunner makes $9 million. Dolittle – Family film rakes in $6.6 million. Jumanji: The Next Level – Box office smash continues to thrive with $5.5 million. The Gentlemen – Guy Ritchie’s latest earns $4.1 million. Gretel & Hansel – Thriller takes in $3.5 million. Knives Out – Mystery makes $2.4 million. Little Women – Period film grosses $2.3 million. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Feature hangs on with $2.3 million.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi