Margot Robbie: The Joys Of Playing Harley Quinn

This is a big weekend for Margot Robbie. As she waits to find out if she’s won an Oscar for Bombshell, she’s got a brand-new movie in theaters: Birds of Prey. The film is a Suicide Squad spinoff featuring Robbie’s character, Harley Quinn. And, in addition to the cool clothes and makeup, Robbie says she loves playing Harley Quinn because, with her personality, anything goes! (Click on the media bar below to hear Margot Robbie)

Birds of Prey is playing now in theaters.

