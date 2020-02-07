Even ‘Bad Boys’ Come With Respect For Each Other

Hollywood, CA – January 14, 2020: Will Smith, Actor/Producer, and Martin Lawrence attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures BAD BOYS FOR LIFE.

Bad Boys For Life has ruled the box office in each of its first three weeks of release. Obviously, there was a lot of demand for the long-rumored sequel. As Vanessa Hudgens told us, she attributes it to the chemistry between stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. What’s the secret to the pair’s chemistry? They think it all comes down to mutual admiration and mutual respect. (Click on the media bar below to hear Martin Lawrence & Will Smith)

Bad Boys For Life is playing now in theaters.

