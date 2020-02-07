Bye, Bye, Spies! With ‘Homeland’ Gone, Claire Danes Will Miss You!

Throughout the show’s eight seasons, the writers and producers of Homeland, including star Claire Danes, have worked closely with government personnel — including real CIA agents — to ensure that the show’s stories and situations were as real and plausible as possible. Now that all the scripts have been written for the show’s final season, and all of the filming completed, Danes says she’ll miss all the time she spent talking to all those real-life heroes who had such amazing stories to tell. (Click on the media bar below to hear Claire Danes)

The final season of Homeland begins Sunday night on Showtime.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak