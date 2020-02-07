‘Brockmire’s’ Bumpy Ride, As Told By Hank Azaria

The humble beginnings of Brockmire date back to a Hank Azaria comedy sketch on the Funny or Die platform back in 2010. Along the way, Brockmire — like its title character — found itself going through a roller coaster ride of highs and lows. But in the end, everything worked out, and the series is about to start its fourth and final season on IFC. What did it take to get to this point? We asked Azaria to give us his version of the story. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hank Azaria)

The season premiere of Brockmire will air March 18 on IFC.

