Lucy Hale’s Rolling Back The Years With ‘Katy Keene’

Katy Keene Pictured: Lucy Hale as Katy Keene — Photo: Barbara Nitke/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Even though she was 20 when she took the role, Lucy Hale became a teenage icon with her role on Pretty Little Liars. She’s still got a young look about her because now, at age 30, she’s taking on the title character in the Riverdale spinoff, Katy Keene. She certainly doesn’t have a problem with playing characters younger than she is in real life, and she definitely isn’t upset that she still looks that young! (Click on the media bar below to hear Lucy Hale)

Katy Keene airs Thursday nights on The CW.

