Edie Falco’s Had Her Pick Of TV Parts, So Why ‘Tommy’?

After playing highly acclaimed roles in The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie, it’s taken Edie Falco a while to commit to a new television series. She has now, though — she’ll be playing L.A.’s first female chief of police in the new CBS drama Tommy. Surely, Falco’s gotten plenty of offers to do other shows in the years since Nurse Jackie’s finale, so we asked her why it took her so long to finally say “yes” to one of them. (Click on the media bar below to hear Edie Falco)

Tommy airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS.

