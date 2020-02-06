‘Brooklyn’ Is Back! And, To Andy Samberg, More Brooklyn-y Than Ever!

BROOKLYN NINE-NINE — Season: 7 — Pictured: Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta — (Photo by: F. Scott Schafer/NBC)

Left for dead a couple of years ago by Fox, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is back for its second season on NBC (and seventh overall). With the show already renewed for next Fall, star Andy Samberg feels like the show is on a creative roll, firing on all cylinders. And, in his typically tongue-in-cheek way, Samberg told us what to expect from the new episodes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Andy Samberg)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine doubles up on Thursdays with episodes at 8/7c and 8:30/7:30c on NBC.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak