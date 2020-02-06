As Picard, Patrick Stewart’s Fully Content With His ‘Trek’ Legacy

When it comes to Star Trek characters, Jean-Luc Picard’s name has risen to be on an interplanetary par with Kirk and Spock. And he may have even surpassed that pair — after all, he’s now the first character to have a Trek show bearing his name. When Sir Patrick Stewart originated the role in 1987, he had no idea what would be in store for him. And now, as he nears the end of a long, storied career that spreads across TV sets, movie screens, and theater stages, he says he’s come to terms with the fact that he’ll always be known best for Star Trek. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sir Patrick Stewart)

Star Trek: Picard is streaming now on CBS All Access, with new episodes arriving on Thursdays.

