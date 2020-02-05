Katy Perry: Being Different Is Working For New ‘American Idol’ Contestants



KATY PERRY AMERICAN IDOL Ð ABCÕs ÒAmerican IdolÓ host Ryan Seacrest with judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, and in-house mentor Bobby Bones. (ABC/Gavin Bond)KATY PERRY

The American Idol revival is back in full swing, with the show’s third ABC season about to begin. Katy Perry is back in her familiar judge’s chair once again, and she’s happy to report that this season’s auditions are bringing out even more talent and diversity than before. When we spoke to Perry, she credited the success of one of last year’s most unique contestants as a reason for this trend. (Click on the media bar below to hear Katy Perry)

The new season of American Idol premieres Sunday, February 16 on ABC.

