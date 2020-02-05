Jesse Spencer Was Wrong About ‘Chicago Fire’ … In The Best Possible Way

NBCUNIVERSAL EVENTS — January 2020 Press Tour Portrait Studio — Pictured: Jesse Spencer, “Chicago Fire” — (Photo by: Maarten de Boer/NBC)

After his long-running gig on House, Jesse Spencer lost no time finding a new job — even before House filmed its finale, Spencer was off in the Windy City shooting the pilot for his next show, Chicago Fire. Of course, he was grateful to get another role so quickly but, at the same time, he was also skeptical that lightning would strike twice. After all, he’d had an eight-year run on House, so he figured the law of averages would catch up to him. Now that Chicago Fire is in its eighth season and still going strong, Spencer is glad that his doubts were unfounded. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jesse Spencer)

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.

