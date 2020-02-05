Heidi Klum Takes Off From ‘Runway’ To Make ‘The Cut’

Heidi Klum helped make Project Runway a big hit, but after 16 years of doing somebody else’s show, Klum had a better idea: come up with a fashion competition of her own. Klum and fashion consultant Tim Gunn’s new show, Making the Cut, will debut soon on Amazon Prime. While there will certainly be some elements to remind viewers of her old series, Klum — along with Gunn — spoke to us about some of the big differences viewers can expect from the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn)

Making the Cut starts streaming March 27 on Amazon Prime.

