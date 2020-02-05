‘Fantasy Island’ Movie Gives Series A New Spin, But Maggie Q Thinks It Stays True

When people hear the name Fantasy Island, people of a certain generation will think of Hervé Villechaize shouting, “Da plane! Da plane!” Another generation might think of the short-lived 1998 TV revival. Now, Fantasy Island is back as a movie, but with a twist — instead of the island making dreams come true, it’s making nightmares come true. But even though there’s a strong horror element to the new film, Maggie Q told us she feels like the film is still staying true to the spirit of the original shows. (Click on the media bar below to hear Maggie Q)
Fantasy Island opens in theaters on February 14.
