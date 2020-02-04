Why Issa Rae Developed Such A Big Interest In ‘The Photograph’

Issa Rae as Mae Morton in “The Photograph,” written and directed by Stella Meghie.

Writer/producer/actor Issa Rae stars with LaKeith Stanfield in a new romantic drama, The Photograph. Though she’s best known for her comedic talents — Rae’s been nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Globes awards for her role on the show she created, Insecure — she knew she was destined to someday make a movie like The Photograph. It was another romantic drama from her teen years, she told us, that made her fall in love with the idea of entering show business, and she wanted to give the same kind of movie to the next generation of future Issas. (Click on the media bar below to hear Issa Rae)

The Photograph opens in theaters on February 14.

