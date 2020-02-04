James Marsden: Working With Jim Carrey On ‘Sonic’ Was Super!

James Marsden and Sonic (Ben Schwartz) in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG from Paramount Pictures and Sega. Photo Credit: Courtesy Paramount Pictures and Sega of America.

Want to make Jim Carrey feel old? Easy! Just tell him that his Sonic the Hedgehog co-star, James Marsden, looked up to Carrey when he was young — and Marsden’s now 46 years old! Seriously, though, Sonic was Marsden’s first opportunity to work with Carrey, and Marsden told us that meeting his childhood hero was everything he hoped it would be, and more. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Marsden)

Sonic the Hedgehog opens in theaters on February 14.

