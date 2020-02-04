How Daniel Radcliffe Approached Life After ‘Harry Potter’

Feb 4, 2020 | BREAKING NEWS, MOVIE NEWS, NEWS OF THE DAY, TELEVISION NEWS

As long as Daniel Radcliffe lives (and beyond), he’ll be tagged with the introduction “former Harry Potter star.” It’s not necessarily a bad thing — after all, those eight films gave him instant celebrity, financial security, and a large base of fans. Of course, after the series ended, Radcliffe was faced with a big question: “What next?” He knew he wanted to show the world he was more than just everybody’s favorite wizard. So, when we spoke to him, we asked if he had a plan to establish himself in those post-Potter years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daniel Radcliffe)

Radcliffe’s latest venture, the TV series Miracle Workers, airs Tuesday nights on TBS.

