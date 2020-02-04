How Daniel Radcliffe Approached Life After ‘Harry Potter’

As long as Daniel Radcliffe lives (and beyond), he’ll be tagged with the introduction “former Harry Potter star.” It’s not necessarily a bad thing — after all, those eight films gave him instant celebrity, financial security, and a large base of fans. Of course, after the series ended, Radcliffe was faced with a big question: “What next?” He knew he wanted to show the world he was more than just everybody’s favorite wizard. So, when we spoke to him, we asked if he had a plan to establish himself in those post-Potter years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daniel Radcliffe)

Radcliffe’s latest venture, the TV series Miracle Workers, airs Tuesday nights on TBS.

