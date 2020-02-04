Grant Gustin Expands His Vocabulary With Flashy New Words

When Barry Allen isn’t being a superhero, he’s a police crime scene investigator. When he is being The Flash, he’s working with a team of first-class brainiacs at Star Labs. Both situations require him to have a pretty good vocabulary of scientific terminology. In real life, Barry Allen is Grant Gustin. Gustin, of course, is an actor, not a PhD, so he doesn’t have an extensive scientific training. After spending so much time working on The Flash, though, has he grown to understand all of the geek-speak he’s saying on the show? (Click on the media bar below to hear Grant Gustin)

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

