Director Ben Cookson And Noah Schnapp Face A Mountainous Challenge With ‘Waiting For Anya’

Written and directed by Ben Cookson, Waiting for Anya is a WWII set tale about Jo Lalande (Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp), a 13-year-old shepherd boy who discovers that a reclusive widow named Horcada (Anjelica Huston) is helping smuggle Jewish children into Spain. Cookson adapted his script from Michael Morpurgo’s (War Horse) novel of the same name.

“We just believed we could do it on an independent budget,” said Cookson. “Thankfully the producers shared the same enthusiasm for the story and just help make it work. It was tough. The 26-day shoot is tricky but the team around us embraced that challenge.”

One of the biggest challenges of the film came from shooting in the French Pyrenees:

Co-starring Jean Reno and Gilles Marini, Waiting for Anya hits theaters, Digital, and On Demand on February 7.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi