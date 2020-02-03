Screenwriter Lucy Alibar Aims For A Deeper Connection With ‘Troop Zero’

Set in 1977 Georgia, Troop Zero centers on Christmas Flint (Mckenna Grace), an eccentric and strong willed girl who is determined to be recorded on NASA’s Golden Record. Becoming the de facto leader of a makeshift troop of Birdie Scouts has its share of challenges, as they need to work together as a team to ensure that their voices (literally and figuratively) will finally be heard.

Screenwriter Lucy Alibar has witnessed her share of praise of Troop Zero, but for her the most important aspect comes from actually starting a dialogue with fellow moviegoers. “I think everybody likes to know that their work made a positive difference for somebody,” said Alibar, who previously penned the acclaimed Beasts of the Southern Wild. “It’s not as simple as they liked it – (maybe) it made you think about something or it made you think about your childhood friends or maybe it encouraged you to write. Maybe if it encourages you to want to make a better movie, I love the idea of connecting with people on the level that they are willing to connect.”

Click on the media bar to hear Alibar talk about why she thinks Mckenna Grace is a transcendent actress:

Troop Zero, co-starring Jim Gaffigan and Viola Davis, is now streaming on Prime Video.

