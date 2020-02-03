Scarlett Johansson Fights With A Different Family In ‘Black Widow’ Trailer

The Super Bowl trailer for Black Widow was short and to the point, as Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) remarks that the Avengers were not her first family. Her motley (and deadly_) crew of loved ones include Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour).

In the Marvel Universe, it is Yelena who becomes the second person to use the Black Widow moniker, so it will be interesting to see if Pugh take over that mantle, especially after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Alexei is also known as Red Guardian, and he was intended to be Russia’s answer to Captain America.

Black Widow’s story takes place after what transpires after Captain America: Civil War, just in case you’re confused with the Natasha Romanoff timeline! Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland (Berlin Syndrome) hits theaters May 1.

Check out the trailer and tell us what you think!

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi