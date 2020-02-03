Judith Light Sheds Some Light On Her ‘Manhunt’ Acting Process

The Clint Eastwood biographical film Richard Jewell may have underperformed at the box office, but Hollywood still thinks the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing is a story worth telling. The miniseries Manhunt, which tackled the Unabomber in its first season, will explore the Centennial Park bombing in its second season. As the initial suspect in the investigation, Jewell figures prominently in this production as well, and Judith Light plays Bobi Jewell, his mother. She told us she did a lot of research into both the case and the role when she got the part, and all that work really clicked when she started working with her on-screen son, Cameron Britton. (Click on the media bar below to hear Judith Light)

The 10 hour-long episodes of Manhunt: Deadly Games are available on Spectrum.

