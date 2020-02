Howie Mandel: ‘AGT’ Keeps Bringing An Old Idea Into A New Era

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: THE CHAMPIONS — “The Champions Semi Finals” Episode 205 — Pictured: Howie Mandel — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)

America’s Got Talent might be a 21st century television hit, but it’s got its roots in a form of entertainment that goes back to the 19th century: vaudeville. Howie Mandel believes that’s part of AGT’s considerable charm, that it’s really a vaudeville show with the element of competition added in. (Click on the media bar below to hear Howie Mandel)

America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs Mondays at 8/7c.

