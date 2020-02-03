Dean-Charles Chapman: ‘1917’ Is More Than Just A War Film

Dean-Charles Chapman as Blake in “1917,” the new epic from Oscar®-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes.

1917 is the story of two men on a mission, a couple of underdogs trying to beat the odds and risking their lives to do it. It’s a story of hope, a story of determination, a story of survival… and a story that just happens to be set against the backdrop of World War I. So when one of its stars, Dean-Charles Chapman, talks about the movie, he wants you to understand that it takes place during a war, but he doesn’t think of it as merely a “war movie.” (Click on the media bar below to hear Dean-Charles Chapman)

1917 is playing now in theaters.

