Clever Script Lured Ewan McGregor To ‘Birds Of Prey’

Golden Globe-winning actor Ewan McGregor plays mobster Roman Sionis — aka bad guy Black Mask — in the new Harley Quinn spin-off from Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey. While some critics used to feel like movies based on comic books weren’t appropriate for serious actors, the evolution of the genre — with its increasingly complex storytelling — has resulted in plenty of award-winners joining the casts of comic-inspired films. McGregor told us he was thrilled to get the role in Birds of Prey thanks in part to what he calls a “really clever” script. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ewan McGregor)

Birds of Prey opens in theaters this Friday.

