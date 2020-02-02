Christian Bale Goes The Distance As Racer Ken Miles In Oscar Nominated ‘Ford v Ferrari’

Ford v Ferrari, which was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar, hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 11. The feature centers on American car designer Carroll Shelby’s (Matt Damon) and British driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) attempts to build a race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans (the event took place in 1966).

Special features include the featurette “The 24 Hour Le Mans: Recreating the Course,” the 60 minute documentary “Bringing The Rivalry to Life,” and several pre-visualization sequences that aided director James Mangold and his crew throughout production. Are you a fan of Ford v Ferrari and is this one of your favorite Bale performances? Feel free to comment below!

