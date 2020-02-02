‘Bad Boys For Life’ Remains Box Office Champ With $17 Million Weekend

Bad Boys For Life was the #1 film in the nation with a $17.7 million take. Coming in second was 1971, followed by Dolittle. Here’s the top 10:

Bad Boys for Life – Feature has grossed over $148 million domestically to date. This weekend it takes in $17.7 million. 1917 – Acclaimed film generates $9.6 million in business. Dolittle – Family film grosses $7.7 million but has drummed up just $55 million domestically. Gretel & Hansel – Horror film debuts with $6 million The Gentlemen – Director Guy Ritchie’s latest rakes in $6 million. Jumanji: The Next Level – Hit film is still hanging on with $6 million. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – The force is still strong with this one as it makes $3.2 million. The Turning – Horror flick checks in with $3.1 million in its second weekend. Little Women – Acclaimed adaptation makes $3 million. The Rhythm Section – Action thriller starring Blake Lively tanks with $2.8 million.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi