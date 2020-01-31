Inside ‘The Outsider,’ Jason Bateman Wanted More Than Gore

With The Outsider being based on a Stephen King novel, the creators of the series definitely wanted it to be scary. But they also knew they wanted to make it suspenseful, since it revolves around a crime that’s solved over the course of its 10 episodes. Jason Bateman — who not only acts in the show, but is also a director and executive producer — told us he definitely wanted The Outsider to strike the appropriate balance between horror and drama. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Bateman)

The Outsider airs Sunday nights on HBO.

