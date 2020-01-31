In Pursuing ‘Rhythm Section,’ You Couldn’t Beat Blake Lively’s Effort

When Blake Lively gets her mind set on something, never doubt her. When she became obsessed with the idea of working with Emmy-winning director Reed Morano, she wouldn’t give up until she made a meeting happen. Then, when Morano told her about a new script she’d recently read and would love to direct, it became Lively’s new obsession, too. At that point, Lively’s quest for The Rhythm Section went into overdrive. How did it all play out? She recounted the entire story for us. (Click on the media bar below to hear Blake Lively)

The Rhythm Section is playing now in theaters.

