How TV’s ‘Bone Collector’ Will Play Differently Than The Movie

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector is based on the same series of books that spawned the Bone Collector film in 1999. Of course, it’s a little bit different when you’re adapting the source material into a weekly one-hour series — and hoping to get picked up for additional seasons — as opposed to a single two-hour movie. Lincoln Rhyme star Russell Hornsby understands that difference, and he says the creative team behind the show had that in mind when they laid out the show’s structure. (Click on the media bar below to hear Russell Hornsby)

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector airs Fridays at 8/7c on NBC.

