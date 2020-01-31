Going ‘Downhill,’ Will Ferrell Saw Two Sides Of Julia Louis-Dreyfus

In their new movie, Downhill, Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus play a husband and wife whose marriage goes downhill — both literally and figuratively — after a ski vacation ends in disaster. It’s both a comedy and a drama, and it was a real test for the two Saturday Night Live alumni. When we spoke to Ferrell about it, he told us Louis-Dreyfus passed that test with flying colors. (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Ferrell)

Downhill opens in theaters on February 14.

