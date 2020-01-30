What Would Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackels Tell Their Pre-‘Supernatural’ Selves?

With Supernatural approaching the end of its 15-season run, it’s become a time of reflection for the show’s stars, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. Back when the show got started, Padalecki was 22 years old and Ackles was 27. At the time, Padalecki was just finishing up a run on Gilmore Girls,” while Ackles had yet to land a TV gig that lasted more than one season. Needless to say, they were in very different places than they are now, at ages 37 and 42. both of them were asked what, given the gift of hindsight, they would tell their younger selves back in 2005. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles)

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.

