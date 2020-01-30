Vanessa Hudgens Loved Seeing The ‘Bad Boys’ Reunited

Bad Boys For Life has topped the box office in each of its first two weekends of release, more than doubling the take of its nearest competition. Clearly, there was plenty of pent-up demand for the long-awaited sequel. What was it people were waiting to see? If you ask their co-star, Vanessa Hudgens, it’s all about the on-screen chemistry between Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. (Click on the media bar below to hear Vanessa Hudgens)

Bad Boys For Life is now playing in theaters.

