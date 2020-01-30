Patrick Stewart Thought Picard Was Ancient History … Surprise!

Returning to the role of Jean-Luc Picard was easy for Sir Patrick Stewart, he told us, because he and the character “became melded” over time. Still, the development of Star Trek: Picard took Stewart by surprise. The character may not have left him, he says, but he thought he’d said goodbye to playing Picard long ago. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sir Patrick Stewart)

Star Trek: Picard is now streaming on CBS All Access, with new episodes released on Thursdays.

