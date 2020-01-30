In Real Life, ‘Sonic’ Turns Jim Carrey Into A Robotnik, Too!

Sonic the Hedgehog first came to life as a video game back in 1991 and, across all of its many platforms, now has more than 50 games in the franchise. It’s been so popular that the idea of a Sonic movie was first pitched all the way back in 1994! It’s taken a long, long time for the idea to come to fruition, but now, it’s almost here. Jim Carrey stars as the film’s bad guy, Dr. Robotnik, and we spoke to Carrey about his familiarity with Sonic when he signed on to do the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jim Carrey)

Sonic the Hedgehog opens in theaters on February 14.

