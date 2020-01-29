Why Margot Robbie Thinks People Should Flock To ‘Birds Of Prey’

Margot Robbie first played Harley Quinn in 2014 as the character’s voice actor for a Family Guy video game, of all things. It was prophetic. Soon afterward, she was cast in Suicide Squad. Now, she’s got two additional Harley Quinn projects in the pipeline: the spin-off Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad, a sequel to the first film. With Birds of Prey on the way, we asked her to give us a reason or two — or 10 — why people will enjoy the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Margot Robbie)

Birds of Prey opens in theaters on February 7.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak