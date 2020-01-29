Sam Mendes Wants ‘1917’ Viewers To Get An Immersive Experience

With a Golden Globes win and several Oscar nominations, 1917 has gotten quite a buzz — and quite a boost at the box office. The fact that so many people have rushed out to see the movie in theaters is something that makes co-writer/director Sam Mendes very happy. When we spoke to him, he talked about how he envisioned the film as something that needed to be viewed on a theater screen to get the most out of the experience. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sam Mendes)

1917 is playing now in theaters.

Find Us On Facebook: Hollywood Outbreak

Follow Us On Twitter: @Hollyoutbreak