Michael Keaton: ‘Beetlejuice’ Was (Almost) All Tim Burton

There have been rumors about a Beetlejuice sequel for years, but nothing has come to fruition… yet. Now that Beetlejuice is a Broadway hit, the rumor mill is abuzz once again, in part driven by some cryptic hints dropped by director Tim Burton’s favorite composer, Danny Elfman. If a new Beetlejuice movie were to happen, Michael Keaton says it would definitely have to be instigated by Burton. Keaton gives him most of the credit for the original movie’s magic because, as he recalls, his title character really had a limited role in the film! (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Keaton)

