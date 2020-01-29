Awkwafina’s Optimistic About The Asian Influence On Entertainment

For many, many years, Asians existed in American TV shows and movies as stereotypes and caricatures, but times are changing. The success of TV shows like Fresh Off the Boat and movies like Crazy Rich Asians have set the stage for even bigger things, such as the first Golden Globes Award win for an Asian-American actor. Awkwafina, who won the award for her role in The Farewell, is now starring in her own semi-autobiographical TV show, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, and she talked to us about how things have been changing for the Asian community when it comes to American entertainment. (Click on the media bar below to hear Awkwafina)

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens airs Wednesday nights on Comedy Central.

