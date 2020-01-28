Will Ferrell Cherishes A ‘Downhill’ And Dramatic Experience With Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus team up in Downhill, a remake of the acclaimed 2014 feature Force Majeure. Even though original filmmaker (Ruben Ostlund) gave his blessing for Downhill, the picture may have an “uphill” climb in winning over cinephiles who loved the incisive and comedic look at a crumbling relationship.

Downhill centers on Pete (Ferrell), a family guy who is vacationing in the Alps with his family. When an avalanche is seemingly headed in their direction while they are having a meal, Pete’s first instinct is to grab his phone and leave the scene. This cowardly reaction is understandably met with disdain from his loved ones, and it will be hard for Billie to forgive her husband’s actions.

Click on the media bar to hear Ferrell talk about what makes Louis-Dreyfus a unique actress:

Downhill, directed by Nat Faxon and Jim Rash, hits theaters February 14.

Posted by: Greg Srisavasdi