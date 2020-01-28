James Bond’s Longevity Is The One Case Daniel Craig Can’t Solve

Daniel Craig has officially shot his final scenes as Agent 007, James Bond. He had a great run, starring in five movies over the course of 14 years, and he’s helped to redefine the superspy in this age of superhero films. Of course, the new film, No Time To Die, takes the Bond franchise into its seventh decade, extending its run as the longest-running film series ever. What is it about Ian Fleming’s creation that has given it such longevity at the box office? Even after spending so much time in the franchise, Craig isn’t sure that he knows. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daniel Craig)

No Time To Die opens in theaters on April 10.

