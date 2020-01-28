Daniel Radcliffe Is Serious About His Comedy

There may have been a few moments of levity in each of the Harry Potter movies, but most of the work Daniel Radcliffe did in those films was much more dramatic in nature. That’s why a lot of fans have been so pleasantly surprised to see him in a much lighter mood on the series Miracle Workers in which he played an angel trying to save humanity from his fed-up, vengeful, and almighty boss. A lot of dramatic actors have said they’ve found comedy to be more difficult than drama. Does Radcliffe feel that way? (Click on the media bar below to hear Daniel Radcliffe)

Miracle Workers airs Tuesday nights on TBS.

