Chris Sullivan: ‘This Is Us’ Is Emotional For All Of Us!

From the very start of his story, we knew that Toby was one of the most emotional characters on This Is Us, constantly wearing his heart on his sleeve. And the character isn’t a big stretch for Chris Sullivan. He’s a person who’s definitely in touch with his feelings, and he thinks that if you’re a diehard fan of the show, you must be too. (Click on the media bar below to hear for Chris Sullivan)

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.

