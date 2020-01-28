Blake Lively’s A Big Fan Of Her New Movie’s Unique ‘Rhythm’

There have been a lot of action movies in theaters lately, and the vast majority have involved superheroes. The Rhythm Section, however, is a bit of a throwback — an action movie based on a book series. Mark Burnell adapted the screenplay from his own novel, the first in the Stephanie Patrick series, and it’s the story of a woman who’s out for revenge. Blake Lively plays the film’s dark heroine, and she thinks it’s refreshing to see an action film with a plot that passed the literary test first. (Click on the media bar below to hear Blake Lively)

The Rhythm Section opens in theaters on Friday.

