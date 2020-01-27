The New ‘Talent’ Never Gets Old For Howie Mandel

Nobody’s been on America’s Got Talent longer than Howie Mandel. That also means nobody’s seen as many performers as Howie Mandel. You’d think that, after so many years, Mandel would have seen just about everything by now. But he insists that’s not the case at all! In fact, he says he’s constantly being amazed by the new contestants the show trots out show after show, season after season. (Click on the media bar below to hear Howie Mandel)

America’s Got Talent: Champions airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC.

